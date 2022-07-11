The annual four-day Mount Isa campdraft was held last weekend, with 1400 first round nominations being received.
A children's horsemanship school kicked off proceeding on Thursday, under the guidance of New South Wales campdrafters Paul Spears and Maria Roach, teaching participants the finer points of safety and campdraft competition skills.
Charters Towers competitor Will Durkin continued his winning streak, claiming a hat trick of victories when he combined with Youngstar Marnies Glamour to win the Mitech Restricted Open Campdraft with a sizzling 91-point run.
He also claimed the MAK Concrete and Construction Stallion Shootout riding Spin Rey on behalf of Joe Payne and Rory Fitzgerald, and the Mount Isa Cattle Yards Novice B with Millungera's Flashman owned by Evan and Kim Acton.
New South Wales competitors featured in the Mount Isa Carriers Open campdraft when Luke Bennett riding Tarn on behalf of Evan and Kim Acton held a narrow lead ahead of Harry Steiger and Jessie J after the two rounds of competition.
Luke and his family venture north each year to Millungera Station, Julia Creek where they escape the cold weather to compete and work.
Rohan Marks claimed a double when he won the JSB Heavy Haulage Pty Ltd Novice A riding Turnermarks Sharapova and Turnermarks Linesman to victory in the Mount Isa Pets and Produce Maiden A.
The Duchess Road Automotive Maiden B was won by Carlton Curr and Grace with a nine point lead ahead of Mick Connolly and Con the Kat.
Austen Elias had a convincing win in the City and Country Maiden for Maiden with a score of 173 points after his final run.
Lisa Cunningham and her horse Rabbit were victorious in the Mal Debney Memorial Encouragement campdraft that was sponsored by Murphy's Transport. Mal Debney's wife Liz was on hand to present the ribbons and accolades in honour of her late husband.
Mal Debney, along with the Murphy family and many other locals, were instrumental in the relocation of the Mount Isa campdraft grounds to Lagoon Park on the southern edge of the mining town, and the re-establishment of the campdraft in 2015, after if had been dormant for a number of years.
Muttaburra competitor, Madison Hall riding Bushranger continued her winning streak, taking out the Juvenile Lazy B Custom Gear Juvenile campdraft.
Bo Brock took out the Butler Agencies Junior campdraft and Georgia-Louise Snelling claimed the blue ribbon in the JNR Rural Electrical Mini.
Cattle for the weekend were kindly donated by Lake Nash, Georgina Pastoral Co, and Alexandria Station, NAPCO, and transported by three local companies, Bruce and Leonie Winks, Ian and Anna Brennan and RTA.
Judges included Lesley Apps, Les Stewart, Paul Spears, Georgia Curr and Jack Morris.
Campdrafting continues in the north with the Curley Cattle Transport Cloncurry Stockmans Challenge and Campdraft beginning on July 12.
