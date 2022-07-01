North Queensland Register

Former Tumoulin Forest Reserve to become state's newest national park

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:41am, first published 4:00am
Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon announced the former Tumoulin Forest Reserve located in the Atherton Tablelands region would become the state's newest national park. Picture: Queensland Government.

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon announced the former Tumoulin Forest Reserve located in the Atherton Tablelands region would become the state's newest national park.

