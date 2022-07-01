Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon announced the former Tumoulin Forest Reserve located in the Atherton Tablelands region would become the state's newest national park.
The announcement was made in Cairns today.
Minister Scanlon said the park would be a welcomed addition to Queensland's protected area estate.
Located about 77km south of Cairns, Ms Scanlon said the former forest reserve would now be dedicated as the Tumoulin National Park.
"Tumoulin National Park has significant conservation values, including endangered remnant ecosystems containing wet sclerophyll forest," she said.
"It is also home to a number of threatened species including the yellow-bellied glider, magnificent broodfrog and the southern species of rufous owl.
"I'd like to thank the Tree Kangaroo and Mammal Group for their ongoing efforts in protecting and monitoring populations of the yellow-bellied glider, which is a great example of citizen science."
Wildlife ecologist Dr John Winter, who had volunteered with the Tree Kangaroo and Mammal Group for several years, said he was thrilled the reserve would now be a national park.
"This was a joint proposal with the Wabubadda Aboriginal Corporation, as part of the Jirrbal Traditional Owners," he said.
"The national park has rich and diverse natural and cultural values, and it is a prime example of how the Traditional Owners can co-manage the national park with QPWS and Partnerships.
"It is also known as Mungurru Wabu, which means glider forest, and it is a magnificent example of diverse habitats from high altitude rainforest to wet and dry sclerophyll on the doorstep of Ravenshoe."
Minister Scanlon said the Palaszczuk Government had locked in $262.5 million in funding over four years for the ongoing delivery of the ten-year Queensland's Protected Area Strategy to support the state's national parks and other protected areas.
"This investment follows the initial approval of $60 million when the strategy was released in October 2020," she said.
"Our protected area strategy is supporting the growth and better management of natural, cultural and heritage values of our protected areas.
"More than 14.2 million hectares across Queensland is now protected, including national parks, conservation parks, special wildlife reserves and nature refuges."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
