Charters Towers rural livestock agencies have come together to organise an online charity auction to help raise funds for Bonnie Black.
Ms Black is a local Charters Towers woman who has recently been diagnosed with leukaemia.
Behind the endeavour was Brent Williams of Nutrien Ag Solutions and Kate Andison of Elders.
Mr Williams said there was no hesitation in organising a fundraising event for a member of their local community.
"Myself and Kate came to learn of Bonnie's story when she recently got diagnosed with an aggressive form of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at the beginning of May," he said.
"Since then, she has now begun chemotherapy in Townsville and once this course of treatment is finished, Bonnie will then relocate to Brisbane.
"By Bonnie's side through this medical battle is her husband Adam Black with the couple just having celebrated their first wedding anniversary last week.
"Many locals would know the Black family being such a longstanding local family with Adam's parents operating Pajingo Station just south of town."
The auction will take place through Elite Livestock Auctions and be run 100 percent online through the platform.
Mr Williams said the outpouring of support from local businesses was commendable.
"We currently have over 25 lots of donated items from local producers and businesses that have been more than willing to jump in and support in any way possible," he said.
"100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Adam and Bonnie to hopefully lessen the financial burden they will experience in the coming months when they move away from their support network.
"We would like to thank Chris Norris and his team at Elite Livestock Auctions online platform who have kindly donated their time to helping us run this event."
The auction will commence on Monday, July 4 at 9am and run through to Saturday, July 9 concluding at 7pm.
"We urge people to get on there and register a log in as early as possible, so the Elite team can get through all the applications to avoid delays," Mr Williams said.
"We really hope the local Charters Towers community can jump on and help raise as much money as we possibly can for Adam and Bonnie."
Mr Williams said monetary fundraising aside, donor bone marrow was what was key to Ms Black's recovery.
"Really, it is a donor match that Bonnie needs," he said.
"If you wish to donate bone marrow and are eligible to do so, get tested, get registered and know that you may not only increase Bonnie's chance of finding a match, but someone else in desperate need."
Head to the Elite Livestock Auctions website to register now.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
