North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Gas company locks gate on Tanumbirini Station preventing inspection of sacred Aboriginal sites

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 27 2022 - 1:45am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gas company Tamboran Resources have locked a gate on Tanumbirini Station, preventing station owners and Traditional Custodians from inspecting sacred Aboriginal sites before fracking work begins.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.