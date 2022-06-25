North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

NQR 130: Remembering when Senator Joe Ludwig registered a ban order prohibiting the export of livestock to Indonesia

Lucy Kinbacher
June 25 2022 - 8:00pm
The live-ex industry ground to a halt in June 2011 following the federal government's ban.

When ABC's Four Corners broadcast a program titled "A Bloody Business" at around 8.30pm on May 30 in 2011, northern cattle producers could never have anticipated the fatal cost it would have on their industry.

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

