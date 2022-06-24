North Queensland Register

NQR 130: Concerns raised that 1080 campaign to kill dingos ignited pig problem

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
June 24 2022 - 1:00am
Townsville marksmen Mark and Peter Burnett disposed of these feral pigs on an expedition in the Delbeg area of the Lower Burdekin. The pigs had quite long snouts.

Feral pigs were a serious issue in the 1970s in the north but producers were more concerned about the impacts of 1080 poisoning campaigns.

