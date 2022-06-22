Before it became compulsory in 2005, the National Livestock Identification Scheme was met with plenty of "brick walls" from producers in the north.
In 2001 the Register reported that while northern producers acknowledged its advantages for disease monitoring, they believed their giant properties and management styles would make it "all but impossible".
The journalist at the time, Cyril Hagenbach, put the question to producers.
Peter Kruckow of Pinnacle Springs at Chillagoe said sometimes they didn't see a calf until it was eight or 10 months old.
"It may work well for people who can look out from their back verandah and count their cattle every morning," he said at the time.
"I would not be in favour of the scheme becoming compulsory."
Mark Bryant, Ernestina Plains, Cloncurry, said the system that was being promoted was far too cumbersome for larger-scale producers turning off 500 head or more annually.
"The fact that every single beast would be made traceable is a bit of an overkill," he said.
John Clarke from Almora at Burketown agreed and added that cattle producers could do without "another expense that outweighs the advantages".
Judy Cook at Eungella wasn't totally against it but noted Cleverly neighboured a national park and feral cattle often entered, which made full musters difficult.
Today NLIS covers cattle, sheep and goats across Australia.
