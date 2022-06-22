North Queensland Register
NQR 130: National Livestock Identification Scheme met with "brick walls" from producers in the north

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
June 22 2022 - 10:00pm
In 2001 the National Livestock Identification Scheme was still seen as "impossible" by northern beef producers.

Before it became compulsory in 2005, the National Livestock Identification Scheme was met with plenty of "brick walls" from producers in the north.

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

