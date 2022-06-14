North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

North Queensland Register celebrates 130 years

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
June 14 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Look back on the big moments from the last 130 years in our 12 page special feature out tomorrow.

In the 1890s meat was said to cost four shillings each week, an average suit would set you back two pounds and rates and taxes were usually more than 28 pounds a year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.