The railway network was heavily relied on in the early 1900s, so any developments to it were major talking points.
In 1906, the authorisation of the new Richmond to Cloncurry railway sparked questions about the line from Normanton to Cloncurry, which had already received permission to be constructed.
Normanton and Cloncurry Railway and Copper Mines Company Limited were tasked with constructing 260 miles of railway within a five year timeframe with the provision that if 150 miles of railway was constructed, a one year extension could be granted for the completion of the line.
Four years of the term had gone by with no end result.
The company deposited 10,000 pounds, which was to be returned when 100 miles of railway had been built, and in default of the construction of the line, the deposit was to be forfeited.
Compensation was not entitled in the event of a new railway line construction, and as such, litigation rumours surrounding the sum were reported to be in circulation.
In 1915, the request for the acceleration of the carriage carrying perishable goods to Hughenden was raised by the Hughenden Chamber of Commerce.
The request was noted during a visit from the general traffic manager, Mr J. G. Brown, who said a direct line ran five days a week with only one day where there was no train from Charters Towers to Hughenden.
The local chamber also urged that cold storage cars be provided for the west, similar to those run between Townsville and Charters Towers at the time.
Mr Brown stated that it was a matter of extra expense.
A map of the transcontinental railway was published in 1915 and was said to be adopted by Mr Kidston five years prior.
The connecting link from Charleville to Tobermory had opened for traffic to Cheepie and was being further extended.
The proposed line from Tobermory north to Camooweal was yet to be surveyed.
