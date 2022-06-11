Punters gathered trackside at the Richmond Turf Club for the Richmond Field Days and Races weekend.
Plenty of sunshine and blue skies welcomed race enthusiasts for a classic western race day.
Check out some of the familiar faces from the race meet.
Pictures: Zoe Thomas.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
