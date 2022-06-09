North Queensland Register
Home/Rural Life

Lisa Ferguson the creative talent behind new Hughenden Artisan Collective endeavour

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
June 9 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graeme and Lisa Ferguson at the Hughenden Artisan Collective shopfront. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

A Hughenden based creative is showcasing both her own, and the talent of the north west region, in a new locally based artisan collective.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.