A Hughenden based creative is showcasing both her own, and the talent of the north west region, in a new locally based artisan collective.
Lisa Ferguson is the brainchild behind the new project who recently opened a shop front along the main street of Hughenden in April of this year.
Hughenden Artisan Collective celebrates local artisans within the local region and surrounds; stocking creative works ranging from resin art, soap, pottery and paintings, to crocheted characters, gourmet jam, relish, pickles, and chutney.
A Northern Territory girl, Lisa found herself in the north west after meeting her now husband Graeme when living on the Gold Coast in 2011.
A police officer, the couple later made the journey to the Queensland outback moving to Kynuna in 2014 for Graeme's work, before later settling in Hughenden in 2019.
The couple have since welcomed three children along the way, Isaac, Althea and Bonnie.
Lisa said she had originally been selling her work at the local markets before deciding to open the shopfront.
"I had been doing the markets for a couple of years and it just became very evident when I was pregnant with Bonnie that my back wasn't going to hold out much longer," she said.
"While I was on maternity leave I thought about what I wanted to do and approached the owners of the store space.
"I organised with them in December last year to come and see the space and it has progressed from there."
The Hughenden Artisan Collective was born with the shopfront officially opening a few short weeks ago on April 17.
A seasonal endeavour, Lisa said the plan was to open to the public during the winter months.
"The goal was to do it from April through to September to really try and target the tourists," she said.
"I thought while I've got this space and I'm manning it anyway, why not just bring in other artists because I know that people love making stuff, but they don't have time to go to the markets.
"The majority of the work that you see here, you wouldn't see at the markets."
The collective has since welcomed 26 artists onboard from around the region from Hughenden, Cloncurry to Townsville and in-between.
The creative works range from painters to photographers and jewellery makers amongst others.
Lisa herself individually crafts and handmakes her own candles, soaps and bath bombs amongst other goodies from her home to sell in store.
Having previously worked in a coporate capacity, Lisa said the artisan collective allows her to focus on her creative pursuits, whilst providing the flexibility to spend time with her family.
"It has really brought people out of the woodwork and since I've opened the shop I've had more and more people jump on board," she said.
"As soon as I opened that's when people started to jump on board.
"I've actually had two of the artists say that they've got a spring in their step to keep on making things.
"I think it's been really good for people, especially after covid, to sort of have a creative outlet and something else to focus on."
Lisa said she hoped to continue attracting new artists to display their work and continue showcasing the talent of the north west region to locals and travellers alike.
The Hughenden Artisan Collective is located on Brodie Street and open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 2pm, and Saturday until 12pm.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
