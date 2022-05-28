North Queensland Register
Hughenden Show returns for another year

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated May 28 2022 - 8:10am, first published 8:00am
Local north west residents descended upon Hughenden this weekend for the annual Hughenden Show.

Hosted by the Hughenden Show Society, the agricultural show has a proud and rich local history dating back over 100-years.

Cattle judging, horse events, trade displays, face painting and a pet competition took center stage during the daytime activities among a hive of traditional show favourites.

Live music, a dog high jump event and a firework display entertained attendees into the evening to round out the show for 2022.

Check out some of the familiar faces from across the weekend.

Pictures: Zoe Thomas.

