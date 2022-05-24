North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Australian Banana Growers' Council CEO Jim Pekin retiring after 11 year stint

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
May 24 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Banana Growers' Council CEO Jim Pekin to retire after 11 years in the role. Picture: Australian Banana Growers' Council.

Australian Banana Growers' Council CEO Jim Pekin is retiring after 11 years in the job.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.