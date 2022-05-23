North Queensland Register
Queensland Rural hold special pre-weighed store sale at Charters Towers saleyard

Zoe Thomas
Updated May 23 2022 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
Queensland Rural Charters Towers livestock agents: Angus Wreford, John Martin, Dustyn Fitzgerald, Craig Herring and Harry Clayton with a line of Hammar Grazing, Glendillon Pastoral Company, Charters Towers Brangus steers. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

Grass loaded northern buyers fired bids at the Charters Towers saleyard on Monday for the Queensland Rural special pre-weighed store sale with Brangus steers returning more than $2000 per head.

