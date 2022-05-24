More than 200 people from the Central Highlands frocked up for the Capella Show Gala last Saturday evening.
Attendees dressed to the nines for the black tie event.
The new committee took over from the previous Capella Show Ball committee and raised just under $1000 dollars to go back into the Capella and District Show Society.
The current committee thanked all supporters of the event.
"It was a really great event for our small town," a Capella Show Gala spokesperson said.
"We were so privileged to see so many of you having a such a wonderful night.
"We are so proud of our community who are always willing to help out and support each other."
Check out some of the familiar faces from the night.
Pictures: Victoria Byron Photography
