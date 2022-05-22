Punters gathered trackside at the Burdekin Race Club on Saturday afternoon for the much anticipated annual Burdekin Growers Race Day.
Rain held off as large crowds soaked up a day of racing action, stunning fashions on the field, entertainment and produce galore.
Advertisement
Race enthusiasts traveled from across the northern patch to attend from Townsville, Charters Towers, Port Douglas and one punter even visiting from as far as the United States.
Major prizes were on offer across the day ranging from cash draws and travel getaways across the country and overseas to Bali.
Check out some of the familiar faces from the day.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.