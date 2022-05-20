North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

A run of 125 steers top at 700c, average $1697 at Charters Towers

May 20 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Large lines sell to strong market at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2429 cattle on Friday, consisting of 643 prime cattle and 1786 store cattle.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.