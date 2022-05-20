Large lines sell to strong market at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2429 cattle on Friday, consisting of 643 prime cattle and 1786 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 77 bullocks, 113 heifers, 416 cows and 37 bulls. The store cattle consisted of 574 steers, 488 mickeys, 702 heifers and 22 cows and calves.
Advertisement
Cattle consisted of some good fresh cows that sold to a much stronger market. The balance of the yard was also stronger especially for the quality presented.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Croydon, Mt Surprise, Einasleigh, Richmond, Prairie, Chillagoe, Mt Garnet and local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 8-10c dearer, heifers were 8-10c dearer, cows were 10-15c dearer and bulls 8-10c were dearer.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 450c and averaged 418c, and those over 500kg topped at 424c to average 416c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 476c and averaged 399c. Cows under 400kg made 362c and averaged 327c, while cows over 400kg reached 379c, averaging 365c. Bulls over 450kg reached 370c to average 360c.
Bullocks topped at 450.2c, for 16 heavy feeders sold on a/c Blackspur Pty Ltd, that weighed 448kg and $2017/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c N and D Butcher, Prairie, that sold for 430c and weighed 433kg to return $1859/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by Condon Grazing, Conjuboy, Mt. Garnet, for 379.2c, returning 569kg and $2157/hd. Six bulls sold on a/c Lawn Hill, Riversleigh, Mt Isa topped at 370c and weighed 715kg to return $2645/hd.
A few large lines sold to a strong market, the balance of the yard was fairly mixed and sold accordingly.
Steers under 200kg reached 684c to average 363c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 700c, averaging 545c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 548c and averaged 455c and steers over 400kg sold to 440c to average 425c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 660c, averaging 565c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 600c and averaged 572c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 620c, averaging 479c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 458c to average 406c.
A run of 125 steers a/c Condon Grazing, Conjuboy, Mt Garnet, topped at 700.2c, made 666.4c and weighed 254kg, returning an average of $1697/hd. A run of 174 mickeys a/c Condon Grazing, Conjuboy, Mt Garnet, sold to 660.2c to average 658.2c for 188kg to return $1236/hd. A line of 261 heifers on a/c Condon Grazing, Conjuboy, Mt Garnet, made 600.2c, weighed 205kg, returning an average of $1230/hd. 17 cows and calves a/c Van Lee Station Unit, Van Lee, Georgetown, returned $1900/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.