Large lines sell to strong market at Charters Towers

Bullocks topped at 450.2c, for 16 heavy feeders sold on a/c Blackspur Pty Ltd, that weighed 448kg and $2017/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c N and D Butcher, Prairie, that sold for 430c and weighed 433kg to return $1859/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by Condon Grazing, Conjuboy, Mt. Garnet, for 379.2c, returning 569kg and $2157/hd. Six bulls sold on a/c Lawn Hill, Riversleigh, Mt Isa topped at 370c and weighed 715kg to return $2645/hd.