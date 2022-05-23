Southern Gulf Natural Resource Management efforts to fight invasive weed impacts in north west Queensland has received another boost from South32 Cannington.
The global mining and metals company has supported weed management initiatives with Southern Gulf NRM since 2011 with the aim of keeping prickly acacia, mesquite, parkinsonia and other weeds out of McKinlay and Cloncurry shires, and is putting another $30,000 into the program this year.
Advertisement
As part of the agreement, South32 Cannington will provide $30,000 to Southern Gulf NRM to work with local landholders in the McKinlay River catchment to purchase weed-controlling herbicide that will help to keep these invasive weeds off the land and enable local pastoral land to thrive.
South32 Cannington vice president operations Joe Russell said they were proud to be able to deliver the program to allow property owners in the McKinlay and Cloncurry Shires to improve pasture growth and mustering capability.
"The result of this program has been prevention of the spread of weeds and their impact on new areas, conservation of biodiversity in the Mitchell Grass Downs and Gulf Plains bioregions, and protection of critical vegetation and valuable pasture," he said.
Southern Gulf NRM project officer Charles Curry said that throughout his involvement since 2011 with the project, he had observed the successful weed control measures that have been enabled on over 20 properties all run by family concerns.
"Everyone involved has been greatly appreciative of the generous and consistent assistance provided by South32 Cannington," he said.
ALSO READ:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.