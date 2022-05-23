North Queensland Register

South32 Cannington donates to Southern Gulf NRM weed program

Updated May 23 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:00am
Prickly acacia infestations are one of a number of weeds being managed in Queensland's north west. Picture: Sally Gall

Southern Gulf Natural Resource Management efforts to fight invasive weed impacts in north west Queensland has received another boost from South32 Cannington.

