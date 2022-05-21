North Queensland Register
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Talk of the north: Weather and politics bring back memories of 1983

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 21 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rolling foggy rain has been a common feature of the landscape across much of central and southern Queensland this May. Pictures: Sally Gall

"Unprecedented" is a word I've been hearing a lot in the last few weeks to describe the weather we've been having.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.