Peak grower organisation Canegrowers is calling for experienced harvest workers to head north this winter as worker shortages continue.
Sugarcane growers are worried a shortage of workers could mean they'll struggle to harvest a sizable crop this season.
Canegrowers CEO Dan Galligan said growers are expecting a substantial harvest season.
"This year's crop is looking bigger than last year's 30 million tonnes in the cane growing regions of Queensland and northern New South Wales," he said.
"But we are facing a challenge across the industry to put crews in the machinery and vehicles needed to cut the cane and take it to the sugar mills.
"The industry has a fleet of around 700 harvesters and each needs a crew of at least three; one harvester driver and two operators of haulout vehicles to take the cut cane from the fields to transport delivery points.
"These jobs are rewarding, and the communities and locations are dynamic.
"Sugarcane grows in some very iconic landscapes, and we are inviting skilled workers to share our piece of paradise."
Canegrowers members recently responded to an industry poll with 96 per cent of participants stating that last season they, or their contractors, had experienced disruptions to farming operations because of a lack of workers and were worried the situation would be repeated in 2022.
"Sugarcane growers are resilient, facing extreme weather, riding the rollercoaster of global sugar prices and navigating a complicated regulatory environment," Mr Galligan said.
"Until recently, labour shortages weren't such a challenge.
"Canegrowers is reaching out to agricultural workers, recent retirees and people with experience who want to travel to Queensland, soak up the winter sunshine, and put their skills to work.
"State borders are no longer an impediment, and we know that our harvest period coincides with a quieter time for some other industries, freeing up workers with experience and skills in truck and tractor driving, agricultural machinery operation and maintenance."
Mr Galligan said applicant details will be passed onto growers and contractors to match worker needs with skilled individuals.
"This is a perfect opportunity for workers who have finished seasonal jobs elsewhere to keep earning while also exploring our beautiful part of Australia - the rainforest, waterfalls and of course the Great Barrier Reef, which is just next door," he said.
The cane harvest runs from June to December depending on weather and mill operations and reliability.
