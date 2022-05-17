North Queensland Register

Canegrowers calling for experienced harvest workers to head north this winter as worker shortages continue

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
May 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sugarcane growers are worried a shortage of workers could mean they'll struggle to harvest a sizable crop this season. Photo: file.

Peak grower organisation Canegrowers is calling for experienced harvest workers to head north this winter as worker shortages continue.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist

Journalist at North Queensland Register

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.