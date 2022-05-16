Recent widespread rainfall has been a welcomed relief to many producers across the north with last week's weather front providing a much needed drenching, which would have otherwise left producers staring down dire dry barrels.
Pictures of muddy boots, filled rain gauges and flowing creeks have been scattered across social media.
The North Queensland Register spoke with two producers across the northern patch to ask the question: what does this recent rain mean for you?
Bob Bode of Waterview Station located 100 kilometres south of Prairie said one word; happy.
A mixed breeder operation, Mr Bode runs 1300 head of Droughtmaster and Brahman cattle across Waterview Station.
"We were very lucky last year in that we managed to get around 40 inches across the year, but before that it was nine years of just dry," he said.
"We were getting ready to sell, we were just done.
"At the time we were running only about 300 head."
Waterview received 80mm during the most recent rain event and 377mm in total to date this year.
"It's all looking good and the grass is coming back," Mr Bode said.
"The options are just great, especially coming into winter. We're so lucky."
Mr Bode said the rainfall will set the property up continuing into the dry season.
"At the beginning of the year it was looking a little bit dodgy with all that hot, dry weather and we were getting bugger all rain," he said.
"This just sets it up for the rest of the year. No words can explain it really.
"Most times you're heading into winter and you haven't got any grass, it's all dried off and it's just feed and lick it, feed and lick it again.
"This sets everything up to grow onto what it was."
The Stretton family of Red Hill Station located at Charters Towers shared similar sentiments.
The family runs a 500 head Brahman breeder herd across their 12,000 acre property.
"We had sold quite a few of our breeders in March because it was so dry," Ms Stretton said.
"We had already started to destock and had already bought all our dry season lick.
"We'd also bought quite a bit of hay as well thinking that we were looking down the barrel of a very dry year."
Red Hill Station received 180mm during the most recent downpour and 118m over the Anzac Day weekend weather event.
"This most recent event gave us water - we have now got full dams," Ms Stretton said.
"We had only had 10 inches for the wet season up until then."
Ms Stretton said the rainfall will assist their property throughout the rest of the dry season.
"We work on a rotational basis with our cattle, so we had actually planned out our rotation to chase water rather than chasing grass," she said.
"We were chasing water and what dams were going to dry up more quickly.
"The grass is now growing beautifully and we are going to well and truly make it to our green date next year without a problem."
Downpours were also widely shared in online Facebook groups such as 'Who Got The Rain?'.
Terrie Pedracini of Scartwater Station in Charters Towers shared 20mm had fallen on her property last Thursday.
Geraldine Hutchinson of New Hidden Valley, Collinsville shared a total of 114mm had been received at her place.
"Better late than never," she wrote.
"Finished up with 114mm of steady rain from this rain event. A great follow up to the 60mm a fortnight ago.
"A total game changer."
Phil Cook of Lincoln Hill, Charters Towers said he had received more rain he could have hoped for in April and May.
"After an ordinary wet season and two to three weeks of big heat in late February and early March, April brought 97mm of soft soaking rain over six days to the 26th," he shared in the online group.
"This latest influence brought 174mm over four days."
Journalist at North Queensland Register
