The McKinlay shire on a whole is in a much better position as far as rainfall goes than it was three weeks ago, but some producers are still seeking agistment and having to make forced cattle sales.
Transport operator Tim Pratt said while the shire had largely had a failed wet season, a few gaps had been filled in over the last two rain events.
"People have been selling down their stock for years so quite a few are going for agistment now, while it's available," he said. "They can put young cattle on and get some value from them."
One of the producers who's only had relief on some of his country is David Heslin at Hilton Park, south of the railway line at Julia Creek, where 10mm then 30mm blackened what grass he had.
While his country at Baroona, north of the line, and at Blackbull, between Normanton and Croydon, is in better shape, the wet season stopped for him in January.
He's already sent 900 head of composite cattle to sale at Roma, has between 700 and 800 head on agistment at Thallon, and is about to send another 600 cattle to Brewarrina.
"We'll have another 1200 to go in the next few months, looking for country a bit closer, round Winton or Blackall," he said. "Out of the past 10 years we've probably had eight bad, one good and one devastating year."
Mr Pratt said country south of Julia Creek was still ordinary but would get good flood-out feed from the Gilliat Channels. "It's still doing the patchy thing," he said.
"To the east and north, some places peaked at 10 inches last event.
"It was badly needed, the McKinlay shire was very ordinary."
Some places have had just enough rain to get them to the end of September while others can see feed that will last them to the end of the year.
In the meantime, Mr Pratt expects to still be busy hauling cattle through winter.
As well as regular trips to Blackall for cattle sales, he's taken clients' cattle to Dubbo, Dunedoo and Nyngan areas for agistment, and to Rockhampton for sale.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
