Rain events fail to give relief to all McKinlay shire properties

By Sally Gall
May 17 2022 - 9:00pm
The amount of Queensland still in drought as of May 12.

The McKinlay shire on a whole is in a much better position as far as rainfall goes than it was three weeks ago, but some producers are still seeking agistment and having to make forced cattle sales.

