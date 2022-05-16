North Queensland Register
Home/Rural Life
Free

WOW (Women of the World) Australia headed to Cairns

May 16 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WOW (Women of the World) Australia headed to Cairns on the weekend to kick off the second festival for 2022, celebrating the strong voices of regional Australian women at the Bulmba-Ja Arts Centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.