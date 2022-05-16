WOW (Women of the World) Australia headed to Cairns on the weekend to kick off the second festival for 2022, celebrating the strong voices of regional Australian women at the Bulmba-Ja Arts Centre.
Organisers said it was a fantastic weekend involving a Tropical Food Safari, concerts from Marliya, the Miriki Performing Arts, North Queensland's long-standing First Nations youth dance company and the Poly Sisters of Austranesia.
Advertisement
Attendees also enjoyed financial wellbeing workshops run by QSuper, powerful advice and inspirational stories on enacting change with the WOW Bites panel, and empowering workshops to learn practical tips to call out problematic behaviour in safe and respectful ways.
A highlight was the Funny Mummies Cabaret Spectacular on Saturday evening.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.