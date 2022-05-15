World heritage rainforests, endangered species, traditional lands, and prime agricultural land surround the proposed and controversial Chalumbin Wind Farm project.
But among those that would be more likely impacted are the communities, which are in the project's firing line.
Epuron, an Australian renewables developer, has set its sights on the state's highest town, Ravenshoe, due to its reliable wind resource and ideal location to the power grid. The proposal involves 94 wind turbines and a generation capacity of ~650 megawatts.
When the project was announced in early 2021, reliable power, jobs, and land clearing came to mind.
Yes, in order for our beloved wind farms to be erected, trees and soil would need to be cleared, in order for trucks and cranes to move the mega tonne turbines into place.
All one would need to do is look at the land clearing and destruction the Keban Wind Farm project has done at its site, which neighbours the Evelyn Creek conservation park.
Members of the Katter Australian Party have publicly opposed both projects, stating it would be better built near Hughenden.
Gathering a small number of supporters, there is hardly enough opposition from the local community towards both projects, to prevent them from going ahead.
But that's not why I ask the question, 'Is Ravenshoe ready for renewable takeover?'.
I ask that question, having driven on the rural roads, which would likely be used to transport more than 94 turbines to the Chalumbin site.
While the exact route that the turbines will travel on to get to the site remains unknown, there are two speculated roads; Woowoora Road and Mandalee Road via Innot Hot Springs.
Both routes have sections which are unsealed and sealed and are used daily by local families and workers.
But in order to manoeuvre these turbines to the site, the two lane roads, suitable for local traffic, will need to be widened and bridges either replaced or reinforced to handle the weight of the infrastructures.
I fear those families and landholders living along the transport route for the Chalumbin Wind Farm project, face months, maybe even years of roadworks.
Talk of the North is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
