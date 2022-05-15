North Queensland Register
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Talk of the North: Ravenshoe renewables a contentious issue

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
May 15 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed Chalumbin wind farm. Picture: Epuron

World heritage rainforests, endangered species, traditional lands, and prime agricultural land surround the proposed and controversial Chalumbin Wind Farm project.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.