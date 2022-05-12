North Queensland Register
Home/Rural Life

'I needed time to heal': Meg Everett on new Dolly's Dream ambassador role

By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 12 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 10:00pm
Meg Everett is getting ready for her first Do It For Dolly Day in the public eye. Picture: Mel Bethel Photography

Amy 'Dolly' Everett's older sister Meg needed time to heal and be a kid before stepping into the spotlight. But now, she's ready for her first Do It For Dolly Day as an ambassador.

