WELCOME widespread rainfall reduced the overall yarding but boosted buyer confidence at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange prime and store sale on Wednesday, where the steer price reached 718c/kg for a quality Droughtmaster cross run.
Averaging 214kg, the offering made a return of $1539/head for vendor L.J Boyle, Yarwun, when secured by Don Menzies, Dululu.
Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions Livestock & Property Marketing, said this particular line had fierce buyer interest from restockers.
"The competition was excellent as we had four or five different buyers bidding on them," Mr Dawson said.
Mr Dawson said the top result was in despite of a much smaller yarding, which only consisted of 327 head, due to the heavy rainfall and wet conditions restricting transportation of stock.
However, the rain was well received by graziers.
"It had been a very patchy season here in Central Queensland so hopefully this rainfall will fill in all the gaps of the regions that have so far missed out," he said.
"The rain has been tremendous, as there have been good soaking falls which will mean moisture can be retained in the subsoil."
It was generally a good quality offering with only a limited number of buyers able to get a start.
The two local processors were present and operating, with local feeders and restockers making most of the panel.
Slaughter steers sold to 355c, average 354c, steers 500-600kg reached 440c, average 4211c, steers 400-500kg sold to 520c, average 463c, steers 330-400kg reached 538c, average 459c, steers 280-330kg made 640c, average 584c, steers 200-280kg sold to 718c, average 627c, and steers under 200kg sold to 598c, average 585c.
Slaughter cows sold to 356c, average 339c, cows 500-600kg reached 365c, average 355c, cows 400-500kg reached 356c, average 341c, cows 330-400kg reached 364c, average 330c, and cows under 330kg made 364c, average 364c.
Heifers 400-500kg reached 456c, average 429c, heifers 330-400kg made 450c, average 450c, heifers 280-330kg made 500c, average 457c, and heifers 200-280kg reached 514c, average 486c.
Cows and calves sold to $2350/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 374c, average 359c.
Shaun Drew, Mt Charmers, sold Charbray steers for 520c, weighing 434kg to return $2257/hd. B and L Dingle, Bororen, sold Simental cross steers for 538c, weighing 358kg to return $1928/hd. Duke Island Pastoral Company sold a run of 15 Droughtmaster weaner steers for 640c weighing 289kg to return $1854/hd.
Creed Grazing Co, Raglan, sold Brahman weaner steers for 650c, weighing 225kg to return $1467/hd. L J Boyle, Yarwun, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 718c, weighing 214kg to return $1539/hd. Amberkolly Grazing, Collinsville, sold Brahman cross cows for 365c, weighing 593c to return $2168/hd.
Duke Island Pastoral Company sold Brahman cross cows for 360c, weighing 525kg to return $1891/hd. Amberkolly Grazing, Collinsville, sold Brahman cross heifers for 500c, weighing 325kg to return $1625/hd.
