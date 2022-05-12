North Queensland Register
Weaner steers sell to 718c, average 627c at Gracemere

Updated May 12 2022 - 6:52am, first published 4:00am
Vendor Lester Boyle, Yarwun, with buyer Don Menzies, Dululu, and the top selling steer pen, a Droughtmaster cross offering which weighed 214kg and sold for 718c/kg to return $1539/head.

WELCOME widespread rainfall reduced the overall yarding but boosted buyer confidence at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange prime and store sale on Wednesday, where the steer price reached 718c/kg for a quality Droughtmaster cross run.

