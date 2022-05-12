A former Mount Isa boy has successfully sealed a spot in the top eight on The Voice Australia.
Starring on the latest Channel 7 series of The Voice Australia, Lane Pittman, 15, successfully turned all four coaches chairs during the blind auditions by singing Luke Combs' song 'Even Though I'm Leaving'.
Coaches battled over the country music artist, with Guy Sebastian turning first and using his block to stop Jessica Mauboy from adding the artist to her team.
Lane had his pick of the judges and chose to join Keith Urban's team.
Lane said he wanted to be on Keith's team before the audition.
"When I saw that Keith was returning as a coach this year, I knew he was my number one pick," he said.
"Jess really pitched hard because she has her roots in country music and she tried really hard to get me on her team. But for me, if I passed up the opportunity to work with Keith I don't think I could have lived with it.
"I have wanted to apply for The Voice for a couple of seasons, but mum thought I was too young and my voice might not be ready yet. But with some encouragement from friends and family decided to audition this year."
Since Lane's blind audition he has progressed to the top eight artists on the show.
After winning The Battles, Lane sealing a place in Keith Urban's final two putting him through to the semi finals.
Lane is originally from Mount Isa, but now lives in the country music capital of Tamworth NSW.
"I lived in Mount Isa until I was four and we used to come back every second year for the Mount Isa Rodeo, but haven't been since 2017 because of COVID-19," he said.
"I am coming back up in August for the rodeo this year and I am looking for a gig up there."
Lane has enjoyed music from a young age and started singing Greek songs with his grandma at the age of four.
"I used to sing them back to her when I was really little," he said.
"I started playing guitar about four years ago. I picked that up at the start of high school, thinking if I wanted to be serious about my music I needed to accompany myself.
"I am all self taught, I thank the shower and YouTube for that, they're good places to learn."
Lane discovered his passion for country music through his parents.
"Mum and dad would play a lot of country music in the car. Now living in Tamworth, we have the Country Music Festival every January and that help developed my love for country further," he said.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
