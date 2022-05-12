North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Mareeba Shire Council meet with Coalition to discuss alternative Kuranda Range Road routes

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated May 12 2022 - 9:01pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Coalition government met with the Mareeba Shire Council to discuss alternative routes for the Kuranda Range Road. Picture: Supplied

The Coalition government will commit $11 million to undertake a preliminary evaluation case on upgrading the Kuranda Range Road to address safety and capacity issues.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist

Journalist at North Queensland Register

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.