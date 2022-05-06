An all-women motorbike group will take on Australia's toughest outback track to raise funds for Dolly's Dream.
The All Women Simpson Desert Crossing (AWSDC) will take to the red sands of the Australian outback, challenging their mental and physical strength across four grueling days as part of Do It For Dolly Day on Friday 13 May.
Advertisement
In 2019, 12 brave women made history by successfully crossing Australia's Simpson Desert on motorbikes in what has become an annual charity event in partnership with Dolly's Dream to take a stand against childhood bullying and cyberbullying.
Also read: Labor's live-ex ban plans 'hidden': McDonald
This year the women will journey from Birdsville, Queensland to Mt Dare in South Australia, aiming to contribute to the $80,000 that has been raised over the past three years, while following the tracks of their pioneering fore-sisters.
Annual rider and group co-organiser Kimberley Killick said the event was challenging and like no other.
"Sand is an unusual surface to ride on. It can feel like water moving underneath the bike and it's about allowing yourself to go with the sand, not fighting it but rather using the motorbike's momentum," Ms Killick said.
"You've got to be alert and oriented the entire time and we can ride up to 120km in one day. It's exhausting, it's boiling hot and we're standing up on the bike for 80 per cent of the ride."
With both organisations focussed on rural Australia, Ms Killick said that Dolly's Dream was the perfect charity for the LGBTIQ-friendly riding group to raise funds for, with many group members having experienced bullying themselves.
"We ride to show that women who support and lift each other up, instead of bully and put others down, are able to go further in life and get better outcomes... and we raise funds to make a real change for generations to come," Ms Killick said.
"We accept each other's differences and we support each other across one of the most brutal terrains in Australia. We ride as a team, we rally around each other and set the pace of the person who is struggling to set an example of inclusion and support.
"Dolly's message to 'speak even if your voice shakes' is so pertinent during this emotionally and physically demanding trip. I'm shown time and again during this ride that people don't know what you're going through unless you tell them. When you share your voice it means that the group can come around and support you to share the load of the journey."
With the funds from Do It For Dolly Day going to a number of initiatives including a free mental health support line with trained counselors, Dolly's mother and charity co-founder Kate Everett said that contributions from the AWSDC ride safeguard future generations from the lifelong impacts that bullying has - both at childhood and well into adult life.
"These extraordinary women have had a huge impact on Dolly's Dream. Their strength, determination and commitment to help us end bullying forever is awe-inspiring," Ms Everett said.
"All funds raised from Do it for Dolly Day go towards creating a kinder community by changing the behaviours around bullying. This includes supporting our online anti-bullying workshops for students, parents and teachers."
With technology constantly evolving, and the landscape that children communicate and engage with changing alongside it, Ms Everett said that it was the attitudes and culture that the organisation is looking to shift.
Advertisement
"We work hard to continually update and develop vital bullying prevention and online safety programs to kids, families, schools and communities across Australia, ultimately with the goal to create a cultural change where kindness and compassion with each other is the new norm."
Founded in memory of Dolly Everett, who took her own life at the age of 14 following an extensive period of bullying and cyberbullying, Dolly's Dream's yearly Do It For Dolly Day aims to empower and educate the community to prevent all forms of bullying and raise awareness about its devastating effects.
To find out more visit https://dollysdream.org.au/do-it-for-dolly-day/
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Advertisement
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.