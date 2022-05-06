Prices dearer at Emerald

With two weeks since the last sale, Emerald agents penned just under 2900 on Thursday.
Quality was fairly mixed but with recent rainfall and impending showers every category was from 10-35 cents dearer than the previous sale.
In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 430c to average 423c, heavy steers 500-550kg topped at 442c to average 425, heavy heifers over 400kg coming under feeder and prime competition reached 480c to average 385c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 369c to average 355c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 363c to average 342c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 376c.
In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg reached 554c to average 499c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 580c to average 547c, 280-350kg steers topped at 750c to average 531c, weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 750c to average 640c, while light steers made to 778c. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 548c to average 494c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 608c to average 528c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 628c to average 528c, while light heifers under 200kg sold to 654c. A pen of medium frame Brahman cross cows with branded calves at foot about three to four months old, sold for $2900/unit
The Daniels family, Stonybrook, Springsure, sold Santa bullocks to 429c to weigh 747kg or $3206. Shane Goodwin, Malthoid, Capella, consigned Brahman bullocks to 429c to weigh 630kg and returned $2703. The Lansdowne family, Southernwood, Willows, offered a line of steers the best making to 566c to weigh 374kg or $2028. Brendans Pastoral Co, Mossvale, Alpha, sold Brahman steers to 602c and weighed 316kg to return $1906.
Paul and Judy Wroe, Natal, Middlemount, sold Braford cows making to 369c to weigh 655kg or $2418. Rob and Kylie Cunningham, Myrtle Park, Comet, consigned Charolais cross cows to 369c to weigh 676kg to return $2495. Geoff and Phillipa Hurrey, Crillee, Clermont, sold Limousin cross steers to 578c to weigh 345kg to return $1998. Scott and Kimberly Schoo, Yandoon, Capella, sold Charolais cross steers to 686c and weighed 263kg to return $1806.
Will and Danni-Ann Hogan, Ranger Valley, Springsure, sold Ultra Black cross steers to 718c to weigh 238kg or $1715, while their heifer portion sold to 628c to weigh 229kg and returned $1440. The Barlow family, Crystal Creek, Capella, sold Santa weaner heifers to 558c to weigh 242kg to return $1353.
