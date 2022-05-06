Prices dearer at Emerald

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg reached 554c to average 499c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 580c to average 547c, 280-350kg steers topped at 750c to average 531c, weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 750c to average 640c, while light steers made to 778c. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 548c to average 494c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 608c to average 528c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 628c to average 528c, while light heifers under 200kg sold to 654c. A pen of medium frame Brahman cross cows with branded calves at foot about three to four months old, sold for $2900/unit