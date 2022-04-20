Iberdrola buys St James wind farm project near Hughenden

Spanish renewable energy giant Iberdrola has bought the rights of a huge one gigawatt wind project near Hughenden.

The Mt James wind farm development is 80km north of Hughenden and Iberdrola said the North Queensland region would play a key role in reaching the state's 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030.

It was previously owned by North Queensland Renewable Energy Zone.

"The Mt James wind farm is now one of the foundation assets of Iberdrola Australia's green energy growth strategy in Queensland," Iberdrola said in a statement.

"As almost 25GW of ageing baseload coal generation exits the National Electricity Market, significant investment in replacement generation capacity will be required."



Iberdrola said it had submitted a development application for the site and is seeking Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation approval.

The Mt James site is close to the proposed Copperstring high-voltage transmission line between Townsville and the North West and Copperstring representatives have welcomed the new development.

John O'Brien, Founder of CuString - the developers of CopperString - said the Mt James wind farm would be Australia's largest source of renewable energy and reinforced the global significance of clean energy development in North Queensland and its potential.

"Iberdrola Australia operates one of the largest renewable energy portfolios in Australia and is a leading global energy utility," Mr O'Brien said.



"They have recognised the abundant high-quality renewable energy resources in North Queensland and the importance of our mineral exports. The acquisition of the Mount James wind farm is testament to their commitment to the region and the global profile building around Townsville."

The move consolidates Iberdrola's Australian interests having last year taken control of renewable energy developer Infigen Energy, and they are commissioning Australia's biggest wind and solar hybrid, the 317MW Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park in South Australia.

