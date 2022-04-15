Turning cane into aviation fuel? Burdekin growers take charge in sustainable energy

Burdekin Renewable Fuels chairman Greg Rossato, deputy chairman Richard Wall and member Phil Marano. Photo: Zoe Thomas.

Burdekin canegrowers are leading the charge in an effort to turn sugarcane into a sustainable energy product.



Project B Green is an initiative of Burdekin Renewable Fuels. A progressive group of sugarcane farmers aiming to turn the whole sugarcane crop into renewable chemicals and fuels.



The core of the project is to build more value for local growers and the regions.



READ MORE: North Queensland Register announces new digital era

READ MORE: Paradise Lagoons Campdraft 2022 | Photos



The North Queensland Register met withgroup member Phil Marano, chairman Greg Rossato and deputy chairman Richard Wall to discuss the project.



Mr Marano said the purpose of the scheme is to turn the sugarcane crop into an energy product.



"We are looking at fairly new technology - hydrogen, aviation fuel and plastics," he said.



"Our main aim is to build more value for growers and for the region, but also the time has never been better to use cane as an energy crop with climate change and the commitment for a carbon neutral economy by 2050.



"We believe we can help in that process."



The project initially began when Burdekin canegrowers were approached to pelletise sugarcane trash for the Japanese energy industry. However, it grew quiet due to the setbacks of the global COVID-19 pandemic.



The project has since evolved to utilise the whole crop from a grower led perspective to benefit the grower.



Mr Rossato said the project utilises processing the whole sugarcane crop to gain its full value.



"We are currently looking to produce hydrogen from the biomass and glycols from the purified sugar juice," he said.



"Glycols for example can make fibres, polyester, the soles of your shoes or plastic packaging."



The project is also scoping out the potential opportunity to create sustainable aviation fuel with assistance from New South Wales based hydrothermal liquefaction and advanced recycling company Licella.



A sample of bio-crude oil made from sugarcane trash, which has the potential to be used as aviation fuel. Photo: Zoe Thomas.

Mr Rossato said the grower group is looking to make biomass-crude oil from sugarcane trash.



"We want to look at using that bio-crude oil to make sustainable aviation fuel," Mr Rossato said.



"We are looking at utilising hydrogen internally to add value to the cane product. You basically use hydrogen and crude together to make aviation fuel.



"There is obviously a long testing time to get accredited, but it is an opportunity we are keen to explore in the future."



Project B Green is currently in a pre-feasibility stage to identify challenges and gain a full scope to get the initiative up and running.



"The pre-feasibility stage is all about what we can make, how much we can make from our produce and how much it is going to cost to do it, so we can work out whether it is worthwhile," Mr Rossato said.



"It is about the logistics of gathering the whole crop."



Project B Green is currently concentrating on the two hydrogen and glycol products.



"Once the technology is proven in sustainable aviation fuel, we will look to incorporate it into the project," Mr Rossato said.



A close-up look of the bio-crude oil sample. Photo: Zoe Thomas.

The project has received grant funding from the Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia (CRCNA) and investment from Sugar Research Australia along with in-kind funds from growers and other interested companies.



The pre-feasibility stage is set to conclude later this year and will determine if the project progresses to further stages.



Mr Wall said he hoped the project will keep regional communities thriving and add value for growers as the cost producing sugarcane continues to rise.



"The industry has become stagnant," he said.



"We've been doing it the same way for about 110-years and the only way to continue to survive is to grow.



"Sugarcane has enourmous potential for growth - it is one of the most efficient biofuel crops in the world."



Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.