NQR's new digital era is here

North Queensland Register is launching a new and improved website.

On Wednesday April 27, we will reveal our new-look website, which will offer easier navigation, faster load speed for a better reading experience and an improved view via mobile.

To coincide with the launch, we will also be introducing a digital subscription.

The subscription will unlock unlimited access to all articles on any device, allowing readers to consume all our rural property news, unrivaled national studstock and livestock markets coverage and the sort of news rural audiences rely on to run their businesses.

It also includes a searchable directory of upcoming livestock, property and clearing sales and a digital version of our weekly paper, allowing iPad and tablet users to flip through every page of each week's paper and view articles as they appear in North Queensland Register's print edition.

For no extra cost and with one single log in, your digital subscription also provides unlimited access to all our other agricultural websites and digital papers including The Land, Queensland Country Life,Stock & Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal and Farm Weekly.

North Queensland Register editor Lucy Kinbacher said the introduction of digital subscription packages was an important step in the evolution of a masthead that was now one of Australia's oldest rural weekly newspaper.

"It's a bit mindblowing to consider what changes we have seen across agriculture in the north since this paper began in 1892 but also heartening to know a masthead like The Register has endured and continues to be well loved by so many," she said.

"Just as we see farmers constantly adapting to new challenges, regional and rural media must also evolve to meet the changes in the way people consume news.

"The readers of North Queensland Register have always been prepared to pay for their news with our cover price and I'm confident our online audiences will see the benefits of taking out a digital subscription."

Ms Kinbacher said she expects having access to all of ACM's agricultural papers across the country would be hugely valued by many readers.

"We know farmers are interested in what's happening over the fence and that also applies to what farmers and producers are doing in other areas of the country," she said.

"This subscription will unlock Australia's largest offering of rural news and information - generated by more than 60 agricultural journalists and analysts across the nation."

As a special introductory offer, subscribers will get the first month free, to trial unlimited access to all of our content.

The digital packages start from as little as $3.75 per week.

Readers will be able to take up the subscription offer via northqueenslandregister.com.au/from April 27.



