Nebo Blondes claim Sarina champion win

A pen of Nebo Blonde De Aquitaine cross steers were crowned champions at last Tuesday's inaugural Sarina weaner competition and sale.



Nutrien livestock agents yarded and sold 790 head, including 600 weaner steers, 155 weaner heifers, 20 cows, 10 cows and calves, and five mickies in total.

Sponsored by Zoetis and Leon Buchannan, the competition was judged by Mr Peter Day of Goovigen.



Nutrien livestock's James Saunders of Sarina said the sale and competition attracted cattle from across the region and west to Nebo.

"[It was] a top quality yarding for our inaugural special weaner sale, with a ripping run of weaners presented," Mr Saunders told Queensland Country Life.



"The success of this sale is an absolute credit to all of our vendors who supported this new concept for the Sarina saleyards.

"We had a gallery of buyers from north, south, and west of us and they came looking for the better runs of cattle and they certainly enjoyed plenty of competition."



Mr Saunders said overall, the Sarina market substantially improved on other sales throughout the district and certainly from their last sale.

Champion pens

The champion steers title went to Wotonga Grazing Company, Bacchus Downs, Nebo, with a pen of Blonde De Aquitaine Cross steers, which topped the sale at $1850/hd.

Best pen of 'flatback' steers went to MacGibbon Holdings, Lillianvale, Nebo with a quality pen of Brangus steers, which made to $1650/hd.

Champion pen of heifers went to Tom and Penny Plath, Alligator Creek, with their pen of Brangus heifers making $1550/hd.

Best pen of Brahman steers went to the Rebetzke family, Racesea Pty Ltd, Alligator Creek, with their yarding of grey Brahman steers, which made $1620/hd.



Best pen of 'flatback' heifers went to Erbacher and Easdale from Proserpine, who sold a pen of light Charbray heifers for $1360/hd.

Best pen of Brahman heifers went to P and S Smallcombe, Habana, who sold grey Brahman heifers for a top of $1730/hd.

