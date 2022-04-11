Tractor sales soar at NQ Field Days

Strong crowds were not the only standout of the returning Rotary NQ Field Days last week as local exhibitors also recorded strong sales.



Justin Minuti, dealer principal and director of Tracpower Townsville and Brandon, topped equipment records selling six tractors, two telehandlers, a feed wagon and handful of mowers across the two-day event.



"We weren't really expecting the results we've had," Mr Minuti said.



"I was more for seeing people and building connections in the local industry with the hope of six months down the track making a potential sale."



Mr Minuti and his team sold Kubota tractors ranging from 30hp up to 170hp and Faresin telehandlers and a feed wagon to buyers scattered across the state.



"It has really blown me away," he said.



"It's been unbelievable."



Mr Minuti covers a vast patch of North Queensland servicing the sugarcane, horticulture and cattle industries. Photo: Zoe Thomas.

Locally owned and operated Tracpower is a farm machinery dealer supplying primary producers with their agricultural equipment needs.



Mr Minuti said he covers a vast patch of North Queensland servicing the sugarcane, horticulture and cattle industries.



"We cover from Gumlu up to the Tablelands and we also go out west to Julia Creek," he said.



"We've had a couple of sales from the Burdekin and we sold a telehandler up in the Gulf to someone in Normanton.



"We sold a tractor up in Georgetown and a couple out west too.



"It has been all over the place."



Mr Minuti said the opportunity to connect with producers across the state was invaluable.



"It has actually been really good to talk to people who are not just from Townsville or the Burdekin," he said.



"People have come from out west and the bloody Gulf, which is nearly 1000kms away.



"It has been really good."



Operating locally in business for only two years, Mr Minuti said he was in the midst of trying to build up his business.



"I didn't want to get my expectations too high, but I've been blown away and more," he said.



"We will definitely be coming back."



