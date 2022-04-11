Market eases at Nebo

Nebo combined agents saw a total yarding of 704 head on Friday, comprising 450 steers, 224 heifers, 22 cows, one cow and calf and eight bulls/mickeys.

The market was firm on the lighter quality pens and the balance were slightly easier, with this sale going with the trend from other centres last week across Queensland. Orders came from the south and local buyers were present.

Steers over 500kg sold to 496c, average 483c, steers 400-500kg made 500c, average 477c, steers 320-400kg reached 478c, average 461c, steers 250-320kg made 608c, average 561c and steers under 250kg sold to 694c, average 587c.

Cows under 400kg sold to 284c, average 262c.

Heifers 300-400kg made 498c, average 457c, heifers 250-300kg reached 498c, average 457c, and heifers under 250kg made 648c, average 519c.

Bulls under 450kg sold to 352c, average 306c.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Fort Cooper Pty Ltd, Kainga, Nebo, sold 81 No.1 Santa/Brahman cross steers averaging 394c, weighing 504kg to return $2343/hd. J and P Abela, Habana, sold No.1 Brangus feeder steers for 488c weighing 407kg to return $1982/hd. Fort Cooper, Strathdee, Nebo, sold 54 No.1 Charbray/Brahman steers making up to 514c to return $1673/hd.



Fort Cooper Pty Ltd, Nebo, sold No.0 steers to average $2351/hd. AG and LG Angel Bowen, sold a line of Brangus and Brahman steers topping at 574c weighing 258kg to return $1485/hd. J and P Abela, Habana, sold Brangus weaner steers for 694c weighing 218kg to return $1519/hd. Their Brangus weaner heifers sold for 600c weighing 222kg to return $1337/hd.