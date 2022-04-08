Photos: NQ Field Days Day 2

+10 North Queensland Field Days day two kicks off at Reid Park in Townsville. Photos: Zoe Thomas.





















Crowds are pooling through the gate for day two of the North Queensland Field Days.

The two day only event is taking place at the new Reid Park location.

Showcasing the latest in agriculture innovation, day two features equipment demonstrations and a presentation from Professor James Scott from the Queensland Institute of Medical Research QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.

Check out all the familiar faces from day two.

