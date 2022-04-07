Photos: NQ Field Days Day 1

+10 North Queensland Field Days kick off at Reid Park in Townsville. Photos: Zoe Thomas.





















The North Queensland Field Days have kicked off with a bang after an eight year absence in the local Townsville region.

Back under new and combined Townsville and Burdekin Rotary management, a strong crowd has gathered to inspect the latest in agricultural innovation.

Demonstrations include a drone spraying and spreading demonstration, as well as presentations from AgForce and Tropical Energy Solutions among a few.

The NQ Field Days will take place both today and tomorrow at Reid Park Townsville.

Check out all the familiar faces from day one.

