Photos: AgForce NQ Forum

+8 Ayr hosts AgForce NQ Forum informational session day. Photos: Zoe Thomas.

















MORE GALLERIES

Local producers, industry experts and AgForce representatives gathered at Ayr Golf Club for the 2022 AgForce NQ Forum on April 6.

The informational session day discussed the business of farming and the evolving approach to agricultural innovations and farming practices.

READ MORE: Bowen Turf Club hosts country race day

READ MORE: Morven's new Visitor Information Centre open in time for 2022 tourist season



Panelist discussions ranged from sustainable business development, animal nutrition and global trends across commodities to name a few.

Check out all the familiar faces.

Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.