Popular north west easter event returning in 2022

They've only been able to host one event in the last four years and now, Einasleigh races and rodeo in north west Queensland is slated to go ahead this year.



The event, known as Easter at Einasleigh, was cancelled in 2018 due to flooding and Covid-19 restrictions put a stop to the 2020 and 2021 events from going ahead.

The Easter at Einasleigh committee have announced that this year's event will be going ahead from Friday April 15 - Sunday April 17.

Also read:

Vaccine mandate lifted

With just one week to go until the Easter at Einasleigh event kicks off, Racing Queensland (RQ) has officially announced that the requirement to check-in - and to be fully vaccinated - to attend a Queensland race meeting will conclude at 1am on Thursday, April 14.



"In line with the easing of Queensland Government restrictions, RQ will continue to review remaining COVID-19 protocols once further detail has been received through Queensland Health," the RQ spokesperson said.

The news comes, as the state government announced on April 14, most venues that have been open only to vaccinated staff and patrons will be open to all.



All systems a go

Easter at Einasleigh race club treasure Chantel Ryan said both races and rodeo committees are breathing a huge sigh of relieve, following the lifting of restrictions.



The stunning Fashions on the Field line-up at the 2017 Einasleigh Races. Photo: Peter Roy Photpgraphy

Ms Ryan said they're expecting the recent news will have a big impact on the numbers expected.

"We've only raced once out of the last four years, because we got washed out in 2018, so we had to cancel, in 2019 we ran and then had to cancel in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID," she said.

"It's been a long time coming ,that's for sure.

"The vaccination mandate was probably a bit of an issue with our event, because Einasleigh is so far away from everything, people really come out there to experience the whole weekend.

"We did have quite a bit of backlash from people saying, we're paying to get in, but we can't go to the races and rodeo."



Ms Ryan said after a few tough years, people are looking forward to a weekend away with their family and friends.



"People come to Einsaleigh for the full bush experience and I think experiences like these in the northern Australia are happening less," she said.



"You're in the middle of literally nowhere and there's just a pub, a racetrack, rodeo grounds and a beautiful gorge down the road.

"Because it's also a long weekend, people will usually go out there from Thursday through till Monday."



Easter event first for new publicans

One of the Einasleigh's biggest attractions is the century-old pub, which is owned and operated by publicans John Green and his partner Bianca Brooker.



Einasleigh pub owners John Green and his partner Bianca Brooker are both excited to experience their first Easter at Einsaleigh event as publicans.

Taking over the pub in April 2020, the couple haven't been able to benefit from economy boost, which the local races and rodeo provide.

Ms Brooker said the pub has always done very well out of the weekend and they're hoping to continue the tradition.



"We are so excited Easter at Einasleigh is finally going ahead," she said.



"We have missed out since we took over the pub, and still don't know what to expect.



"The Calcutta is held here on the Saturday morning, and it will be amazing to see hundreds of people gathered at the Pub for it."



The Einasleigh Hotel has had a century experience of pouring beers (est. 1909) for residents and tourists traveling through the Ethridge shire, 360km south-west of Cairns.

Both publicans say business has been tough in the last two years and they hope this year's event will provide a financial boost they need.



"We have ordered plenty of extra stock for the weekend because we just don't know what to expect," Ms Brooker said.



"The last two years without it have been very tough, the Easter at Einasleigh weekend is the biggest financial boost for the Pub every year and not having it has put us behind our financial targets.



"The race and rodeo committee's have done an amazing job to finally have it go ahead even with all the restrictions they have to deal with.



"They should be so proud of themselves and they need a big pat on the back."



Tickets are currently on sale online for $100 a person for the whole weekend with children under 16 years given free entry.

Online tickets are available to purchase before the event here.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.