Cassowary Coast, Mareeba and Burdekin councils among million dollar cash injection

Burdekin Shire Council Mayor Lyn McLaughlin said the local council will workshop its 2022-23 budget over the coming months. Photo supplied.

A total of 25 North Queensland councils are set to benefit from the federal government's $2.1 billion Commonwealth cash injection.

The Financial Assistance Grant funding will be made available earlier to help local councils rebuild after floods and the transition out of the pandemic.



Townsville-based senator for Queensland and special envoy for Northern Australia, Susan McDonald, said the early payment would help councils manage the cumulative impacts of the floods and COVID-19.

"The funding will target councils' top priorities and will ensure the needs of our local communities are met," she said.

"Every time I speak to Northern mayors, they tell me how important these FA Grants are because they're not tied to specific projects, they can be spent as the council sees fit.

"This early payment gives a welcome boost for our local communities, backing local jobs and economic growth while delivering lasting upgrades that will benefit residents for years to come."

Burdekin Shire Council is set to receive $3,109,855 as part of the Financial Assistance Grant.

Burdekin Shire Council mayor Lyn McLaughlin said funds from the program will be used to provide services to the community as part of local governments' annual budgets.

"I want to make clear that this is a 75 per cent pre-payment of the expected 2022-23 Financial Assistance Grant, and is not additional funding to spend on new projects," she said.



"Council is workshopping its 2022-23 budget over the coming months, with future projects still in discussion.



"Historically, the federal government's Financial Assistance Grants have funded a portion of the local road maintenance program as well as upgrades and maintenance of parks, swimming pools, libraries, cultural venues and environmental programs."



Further north Mareeba Shire Council is set to receive $6,658,537.



Mareeba Shire Council mayor Angela Toppin acknowledged the announcement from the federal government of a pre-payment on next year's Financial Assistance Grant.



"Local government is responsible for the lowest proportion of taxation of all layers of government, generated principally through annual rates revenue. It is reliant on higher levels of government to provide additional financial support," she said.

"Mareeba Shire Council needs these funds to pay for its day-to-day operations.



"Without this annual grant council would be unable to deliver many of the services it currently does.



"The ratepayers effectively fund the wages of the staff through the general rates and the federal assistance grant funds all the materials and services required."

Mayor Toppin noted as with other small councils the grant is not money available for additional or new infrastructure, but rather an essential component of our operating budget.



"It goes part way to help deliver services that the community need, but could not pay for," she said.

"Unfortunately, successive federal governments from both sides of politics have significantly reduced the level of direct financial assistance provided to local councils nationwide.



"Twenty years ago, the funding provided to local councils through Financial Assistance Grants represented over 1% of Commonwealth tax revenue. In 2018, that figure has fallen to 0.55%.

"The pre-payment of the financial assistance grant is welcomed, however it makes no real difference as the funds will have to be carried over to council's budget for the next financial year to fund day to day operations."

The Cassowary Coast Regional Council will receive $3,294,685.

Cassowary Coast Regional Council mayor Mark Nolan said government grants are essential in helping the local council remain financially sustainable.

"Council is currently developing its 22-23 budget and as part of this process will identify initiatives and projects for the funding," he said.

Assistant minister to the Deputy Prime Minister and assistant minister for local government Kevin Hogan said pre-payment means the government is backing local councils when they need it most.

"The government is committed to continuing its support to local governments, given their important role in delivering vital services and ensuring quality of life for Australian communities," Mr Hogan said.

"These grants are untied in the hands of local government, allowing councils to spend the grants according to local priorities.



"A real shot in the arm for councils and local decision-making in these challenging times."

The Commonwealth has committed $2.8 billion in funding to local government in 2022-23, with 75 per cent being brought forward to be paid early to local governments for rebuilding after floods and the transition and planning of living with COVID-19.



