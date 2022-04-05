Inside Hughenden's $4.1 million Discovery Centre

The refurbished Flinders Discovery Centre at Hughenden is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) for the opening of a hospitality kiosk within the visitor information centre and museum.



Operated by the Flinders Shire Council, the kiosk will be a new addition to the centre's $4.1million upgrade to double capacity and meet future tourist demand.



The council is calling for individuals or businesses with suitable hospitality qualifications interested in leasing the kiosk.



Flinders Shire Council mayor Jane McNamara said the kiosk would have a prime position with main-street frontage, and have options for patron access from within the centre and via an external service window.



"Council is fitting out the kiosk with all the basic essentials to support café operations," Ms McNamara said.



"It will have an indoor seating area with additional outdoor seating available for takeaway dining in the adjacent Discovery Park.



"The indoor dining area will be open to the centre's retail and information space, which will encourage customers to stay and have a coffee or a bite to eat while they plan their itinerary."



The kiosk will also have a roadside servery to customers who may not wish to enter the visitor centre and prefer to pick up a takeaway order.



"Council's objective in building a kiosk is to ensure that visitor demand for food and refreshments can be met seven days a week during the tourist season, while also providing additional hospitality services for the community," Ms McNamra said.



"As well as tourists, the kiosk will service a variety of clientele with varying needs and expectations."



Ms McNamara said the kiosk was an opportunity for experienced hospitality operators looking to expand their horizons.



"Hughenden is a small town with big plans," she said.



"Country living is great for young families and is a place where kids can enjoy our wide open spaces, quality education and sporting opportunities.



"This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone wanting to use their hospitality skills for a new lifestyle in a beautiful outback region of Australia."



Flinders Discovery Centre welcomed more than 30,000 guests through its doors in 2021. The refurbished centre is due to open in mid-2022.



Shortlisted operators will be invited to submit more information through tender. EOI close at 5pm on Friday April 29.



