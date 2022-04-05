Charters Towers ladies bucking the bias

Charters Towers Women of the Outback Shed is on a mission to break gender stereotypes, whilst promoting social inclusion.

The club was first founded by Charters Towers locals Maree Manly, Wendy Emerson, and Larraine and Brigham Young in 2015.

The first outback women shed in Queensland, the volunteer led group teaches practical and woodworking skills to women of the local community.

READ MORE: Young live exporters network gets drought resilience funds

READ MORE: Bowen Turf Club hosts country race day

CTWOTOS secretary Janette Archibald said the skills had proved invaluable.

"The first time I attended was an information session on how to fix a toilet," she said.

"I was so impressed and that's why I came back because after all these years I have been calling a plumber or asking my husband.

"Whereas once I learnt the skill it is really quite simple to do."

Co-founder Brigham Young is a mentor with the group helping to teach skills to the ladies of the bush. Skills such as resolving plumbing issues, fixing a lawn mower, changing tyres or learning how to use power tools.

Ms Archibald said the rewards are priceless.

"As people get older and now might be living alone, we teach them that they can do more for themselves," she said.

"It creates a sense of resilience and not having to be so dependent on other people.

"It is very much skills based."

Ms Archibald said another key aspect of the group is social inclusion as local women sadly lose their partners.

"A lot of our ladies have lost their husbands," she said.

"As a rural area, a lot of women may move into town off their properties and not know a whole lot of people.

"This way they are learning how to do the practical elements, while having a space to meet and socialise, which is very important."



The shed also has a strong outward community focus through initiatives such as creating dignity bags for victims of domestic violence or woodwork community projects.

Completely volunteer based, the group rely on grant funding, donations and money raised through selling their woodwork items to support the shed.



Charters Towers Women of the Outback Shed meet every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9am to 11.30am at their headquarters located on Lister Street.



Interested local ladies are encouraged to attend to learn more about becoming a member.

Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

