Boulia pop-up event to assist producers tackle state drought policy changes

Northern and western producers will have the opportunity to discuss reforms to the new state drought policy at a dedicated event in Boulia next week.



The Grazing Futures team will hold a pop-up office with rural services providers at Boulia Shire Hall on Thursday, March 31.



RFCS north Queensland rural financial counsellor, Rachel Bock, said it will be an opportunity for interested graziers to find out about the new drought policy changes, as well as hear updates from attending service providers.



READ MORE: RDAQ knocks proposed North Queensland Full Scope of Practice Pilot amid independent research findings

READ MORE: Rod Jensen Leichhardt's latest Katter's Australian Party federal candidate

Presentations outlining the changes to the Queensland government drought policy will be held at 11am and 3.30pm.



Producers are encouraged to contact service providers directly to take advantage of one-on-one appointments available on both Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1 from 9am.



Walk in appointments are welcome on Thursday only.



Boulia mayor Rick Britton said the pop-up event is an opportunity for people to attend and hear first-hand what the new drought policy entails and how it might assist them.



"I'd suggest you make a day of it, pop into the pop-up office and then stick around for crumbed steak night at the pub," he said.



Service providers include:



AgForce - Vol Norris 0488 002 038



Department of Agriculture and Fisheries:



Biosecurity Queensland - Rachael O'Brien 0457 008 988



GrazingFutures - Jane Tincknell 0472 877 271



National Recovery and Resilience Agency - Maree Tulley 0400 151 642



Office for Rural and Regional Queensland - Western Queensland - Sonya Cullen 0448 954 063



Royal Flying Doctor Service - Elizabeth Lynch 0497 843 312



Rural Financial Counselling Service - Rachel Bock 0427 583 096



USQ Drought Resilience & Innovation Hub - Ally Murray 0448 275 416

Service providers will also deliver short service updates at 9:30am and 2:30pm.

For more information contact the Grazing Futures team.



Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

