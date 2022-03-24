Ex-North Queensland Cowboy the latest federal candidate in NQ

RUNNING: Rod Jensen is running for Katter's Australian Party in the seat of Leichhardt at the upcoming federal election. Photo: KAP

A former North Queensland Cowboy has been revealed as the Katter's Australian Party candidate for the seat of Leichhardt at the upcoming federal election.



Rod Jensen plans to campaign strongly on economic development, improving FNQ health and aged care systems, overhauling the vocational education for young people, and Indigenous adoption laws and regulations.



"Certificates and trade skills should transcend the classroom to real world industry," Mr Jensen said.



"Schools and registered training organisations should be held accountable for business practices that see training for training purposes."

Mr Jensen has also seen firsthand the hurt FNQ businesses and small communities have suffered during COVID, natural disasters and effects of international trade and sanctions, and says FNQ had been deprived of a loud voice in Canberra for too long.

"Every time there is an escalation in conflict, or a major weather event, and most recently with COVID, the first people who get hurt are those of us in Far North Queensland," he said.

"Fuel prices are out of control, there's no food on the shelves, the roads are cut off and there's no way the services are getting to the people, especially in remote areas.

"I feel there's no conversation between Far North Queensland and Canberra. I find our people aren't being heard on infrastructure, economic development, health and services.

"I'm the guy, just like everybody else, sitting on the couch saying, 'What are they doing, why are they not listening to us?'

"But I don't want to be the person sitting on the couch any longer. I want to be person that's stepping forward, and takes the voice of the people, the working and aspirational class people, to government."

Born on the Atherton Tablelands, he grew up in Ravenshoe. Jensen then got himself to Cairns where he was educated at Saint Augustine's and was given a shot at playing competitive rugby league.

His career took him to Canberra where he played for the Canberra Raiders, and then back to NQ where he played in the North Queensland Cowboys heartbreaking 2005 grand final loss against the Wests Tigers.

Post-league, Mr Jensen has worked as a teacher and mentor to young people throughout FNQ.



He is an active member in the army reserve and has been heavily involved in rugby league coaching and administration, and he is married with three young boys.



KAP leader Robbie Katter said the party was very happy to invest in a bloke that is home grown.

"Too many people entering politics today are lured to the perceived status that comes with becoming a high-profile figure when what we really need are people focussed on improving their environment," Mr Katter said.

"Modern Australian politics has a vast oversupply of careerists and desperately needs people who are for change.



"Rod is an articulate person driven by desire to make a difference not to be popular. This places him in a unique opportunity with the KAP to deliver some change in direction for the Far North."

