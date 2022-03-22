Tools down! Female Moranbah and Mackay students become tradies for a day

Female students from Moranbah and Mackay ditched the workbooks for tools when they became a tradie for the day.



Hosted by Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA) and supported by BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), the All Female Tradies for a Day event allowed the high-school students to learn the ropes from resources industry professionals.



Students from Moranbah and Dysart State High Schools, and Sarina, Pioneer and Mackay Northern Beaches State High Schools, worked alongside industry representatives on trade-based activities that simulated real-world scenarios.



Mentored by BHP and BMA mining tradespeople and apprentices, the young women were given a practical taste of a variety of trades and the career opportunities available to young people in each region.



The all-female event aimed to inform young women of job pathways into the resources sector, help them understand the industry, and give them practical advice for applying for apprenticeships.



QMEA's manager of skills and education, Matthew Heskett, said the events underlined the importance of securing a diverse talent pipeline into resources industry trades.



"It's important that we equip school students - particularly female students - with the knowledge they need to make educated decisions about their future careers," he said.



"These workshops were designed to be informative and practical, but also inspiring; there are so many opportunities for young women in our rapidly evolving mining industry."



General manager of BMA's Hay Point coal terminal, Linda Murry, said the value of providing an all-female format for the events was important.



"We want young women to know that we are actively seeking their participation in our workforce and that there are exciting and rewarding career opportunities for them," she said.



"We know that diverse workplaces are stronger and that women in trades will play an essential role in the resources industry in future."



The events were held at Pioneer State High School and Moranbah State High School to coincide with International Women's Day with over 20 local female students attending each event.



