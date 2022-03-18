Market eases in Charters Towers as dry spell continues

Ray White Rural Townsville and Charters Towers livestock and property agents, Trisha Currie and Liam Kirkwood. Photo: Zoe Thomas.

The lack of rainfall in parts of the north of the state had an impact on the market at the Charters Towers sale on Friday, where 4000 head were yarded.

Whilst southern counterparts have received substantial falls in recent weeks, the lack thereof was an atmosphere amongst northern producers.

Cattle were offloaded from graziers in northern and western regions with most from areas around Charters Towers, Greenvale and Mount Garnet, agents said.

Successful purchasers were largely from southern and central Queensland with many young heifers bound for veal processors.

READ MORE: Market dearer for heavy cattle at Blackall

READ MORE: Weaner steers make 760c, average 648c at Emerald

Ray White Rural Townsville and Charters Towers livestock and property agent, Liam Kirkwood, said the market had eased slightly due to decreased rainfall.

"There's still plenty of numbers continuing to come in," he said.

"There hasn't been much rain, which has been a discontinued wet season, so everyone is in a sell mode at the moment.

"There is more supply, so the price has come back, but still very good prices here today."

The Charters Towers market eased slightly as lack of rainfall a concern for nothern producers. Photo: Zoe Thomas.

Final sale results were still being tallied but successful vendors on the day included Les Brazier of Lynda Pemble, Charters Towers, who sold Brahman heifers for an average of 545c/kg.

Mr Brazier said rainfall in the northern region had been a concern.

"In this area it just hasn't been general enough with the rain," he said.

"Only thing you can do is keep selling. If you haven't got the grass, you've got to keep selling."

Mr Kirkwood said despite the lack of rainfall the sale was a pleasing result.

"Moving forward there is every chance it is going to continue to ease until we see some rain or a break in the season," he said.

"Again it's just a supply and demand thing, if we get a bit of relief rain and the numbers start to ease up a little bit, the market will find a level and sort of sit there I imagine.

"Everyone should still be pleased with the results they are getting today."

Read the full sale report in next week's edition.



Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

