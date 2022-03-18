Weaner steers make 760c, average 648c at Emerald

Numbers remained fairly similar to last week with 1900 penned at Emerald on Thursday.

A fairly mixed quality offered had values swinging either side of last week's prices, when in reality, it was a reasonably similar market to last Thursday.

In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 454c/kg to average 431c, heavy heifers over 400kg coming under feeder and prime competition reached 524c to average 447c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 390c to average 374c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 385c to average 364c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 346c.

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg reached 522c to average 484c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 606c to average 541c, 280-350kg steers topped at 730c to average 620c, while weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 760c to average 648c. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 520c to average 495c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 634c to average 543c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 668c to average 590c, while light heifers under 200kg reached 688c. A pen of Droughtmaster cross cows in forward condition, good quality with calves two to three months old sold for $3900/unit.

Highlights:

The Sparrow family, Tresillian, Alpha, sold 550kg Droughtmaster cross cows to 385c and $2118, while their 211kg weaner heifers made 624c and $1321. The Bettinzoli family, Macquarie Downs, Emerald, sold 530kg Bazadais cows to 390c and $2068, while Brad and Byrony Comiskey, Barrinja, Yamala, had their 640kg Brangus cows to 385c and $2465 and 502kg Brangus heifers to 437c and $2195.

The Russell family, Consuelo, Rolleston, sold 295kg Santa steers to 628c and $1855, while the Curran family, Bluegrass Plains, Capella, offloaded 584kg Euro cross cows to 378c and $2209. Meg Luke, East Top, Clermont, sold 370kg Brangus cross steers to 568c and $2102, while her heifers got to 538c for 347kg and $1867.

Steve and Susan McLucas, Roper Valley, Middlemount, had their 585kg Santa cows top at $2184, while Barry and Emma Sloan, Stanley Park, Anakie, offloaded 490kg Droughtmaster heifers to a top of $2192.

Barry and Vicki Gifford, Girraween, Capella, had their 750kg Brangus cows to 384c and $2881, while the Schwarz family, Juanita, Fernlees, sold 562kg Santa cross bullocks to 454c and $2554, and their 613kg cows made 389c and return $2442.