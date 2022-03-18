Weaner steers make 760c, average 648c at Emerald

There were 1900 cattle penned at Emerald on Thursday.

Numbers remained fairly similar to last week with 1900 penned at Emerald on Thursday.

A fairly mixed quality offered had values swinging either side of last week's prices, when in reality, it was a reasonably similar market to last Thursday.

In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 454c/kg to average 431c, heavy heifers over 400kg coming under feeder and prime competition reached 524c to average 447c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 390c to average 374c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 385c to average 364c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 346c.

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg reached 522c to average 484c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 606c to average 541c, 280-350kg steers topped at 730c to average 620c, while weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 760c to average 648c. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 520c to average 495c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 634c to average 543c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 668c to average 590c, while light heifers under 200kg reached 688c. A pen of Droughtmaster cross cows in forward condition, good quality with calves two to three months old sold for $3900/unit.

Highlights:

The Sparrow family, Tresillian, Alpha, sold 550kg Droughtmaster cross cows to 385c and $2118, while their 211kg weaner heifers made 624c and $1321. The Bettinzoli family, Macquarie Downs, Emerald, sold 530kg Bazadais cows to 390c and $2068, while Brad and Byrony Comiskey, Barrinja, Yamala, had their 640kg Brangus cows to 385c and $2465 and 502kg Brangus heifers to 437c and $2195.

The Russell family, Consuelo, Rolleston, sold 295kg Santa steers to 628c and $1855, while the Curran family, Bluegrass Plains, Capella, offloaded 584kg Euro cross cows to 378c and $2209. Meg Luke, East Top, Clermont, sold 370kg Brangus cross steers to 568c and $2102, while her heifers got to 538c for 347kg and $1867.

Steve and Susan McLucas, Roper Valley, Middlemount, had their 585kg Santa cows top at $2184, while Barry and Emma Sloan, Stanley Park, Anakie, offloaded 490kg Droughtmaster heifers to a top of $2192.

Barry and Vicki Gifford, Girraween, Capella, had their 750kg Brangus cows to 384c and $2881, while the Schwarz family, Juanita, Fernlees, sold 562kg Santa cross bullocks to 454c and $2554, and their 613kg cows made 389c and return $2442.

