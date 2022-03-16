360-video: Step inside a live export ship

A new virtual tour is allowing everyday Aussies to gain an insight into the livestock export industry through onboard ship tours.



The virtual tours have been developed by industry research body LiveCorp and not-for-profit organisation the Livestock Collective.



The tours offer the opportunity to view and look around cattle and sheep holding pens through 360-degree videos.



LiveCorp chief executive officer, Wayne Collier, said industry surveys showed many Australians had questions about conditions for livestock onboard the ships.



"Our research into community sentiment about livestock exports tells us that people recognise the contribution of the trade to the economy, and its importance to people's diets in other countries," Mr Collier said.



"However, they're also concerned about animal welfare, including what happens during sea voyages.



"This website sheds more light on the management of the livestock, and will hopefully provide some answers."



Situated on a designated website, the tours also include access to other parts of the ships with links to videos and resources providing information on the preparation and behind the scenes management of livestock.



The Livestock Collective managing director, Holly Ludeman, said the virtual tour would allow people from all over the world to see conditions on livestock ships for themselves.



"One of the most rewarding projects when The Livestock Collective started, was to organise tours on livestock ships for farmers, politicians and media," Ms Ludeman said.



"It provided an opportunity to get a feel for how the sheep and cattle are housed, fed and watered, and ask any questions of people who work on the ships and within the supply chain.



"With COVID preventing the continuation of tours, this is the closest thing to being on a ship.



"It also allows us to reach a much greater audience. We look forward to continually updating the website and adding new footage."



Videos and photos of the live export industry can be viewed online at the Livestock Collective website. Viewing materials are compatible on a smart device or computer.



