Townsville and Burdekin Rotary clubs join forces to revamp NQ Field Days event

The Rotary NQ Field Days committee at new venue Reid Park, Townsville. Photo: North Queensland Field Days.

The North Queensland Field Days are set to return under new combined Townsville and Burdekin Rotary club management.



A joint initiative, the biennial event showcases best practice farming, agribusiness and the myriad of support industries that call the local regions home.



The Rotary NQ Field Days will take place on April 7 and 8 at Reid Park in Townsville.



The two-day event caters for the astute farmer to hobby cattleman. Combining everything from agricultural commodities, support industries, transport and freight logistics and agri-tech needs.



Over 150 exhibition sites are expected to be sold, bringing together businesses, industry organisations and government departments in one central location.



Rotary NQ Field Days committee chair, Graham Ede, said the Rotary clubs were given an opportunity to restore the event, deliver a one-stop-shop for agriculture and support industries whilst giving back to the Townsville and Burdekin communities.



"The event has been rebirthed under new management," Mr Ede said.



"Both clubs have worked hard over the past 24-months to reinvigorate the event."



The two-day event will display comprehensive agricultural exhibits, along with vintage engine and tractor displays, live product and exhibitor demonstrations, a bobcat skill show and a drone demonstration on spraying and spreading.



Industry guest speakers from will be another attraction with mental health expert, professor James Scott from the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute delivering a keynote address.



Mr Ede said the support from the community of Townsville and surrounding areas had been a fantastic example of how important and valued an event of this nature is to the broader community.



"At the core of this support is the fact that any profits will be distributed back to the Rotary Clubs and ultimately back into the community," he said.



For more information about the upcoming event visit the Rotary NQ Field Days website.

